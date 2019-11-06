MARION — The 2019-20 Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils opened their season with a 73-71 win Tuesday night on the road against Marion Institute.
Joshua Graham led ESCC with 16 points; Ryan Sanders added 15 points and Mykil Wilson had 12 in the hard-fought game.
“Turnovers hurt us in the first half,” veteran ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams said. “We turned the ball over 14 times in the first half and cut it to three in the second half, and that was a key to the win.
“Tonight’s wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a win and I’m proud of our guys who hustled and played hard. We have a lot to work on and if we continue to work hard, play smart and play as a team, we’ll be fine.”
The Weevils are on the road Friday at Tallahassee Community College and will play at Chipola College Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.