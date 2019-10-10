Wildcat Stadium hosts ‘Parks and Rec Night’

Wildcat Stadium was home to a few extra football players and cheerleaders last Friday for Enterprise’s football game vs. Central-Phenix City.
The stadium hosted “Parks and Rec Night,” allowing players and cheerleaders from Enterprise Parks and Recreation a first-hand perspective of several aspects of the game.
“We’d been doing Cats for Kids the past two years,” said Blake Moore, assistant director of Parks and Recreation. “That didn’t get off the ground running as far as scheduling. We decided to go this route, which is something we do in basketball and volleyball, as well.”
Parks and Rec Night allowed kids interested in the football program a chance for various activities, including touring the high school’s field house and being on the field with high school athletes during pregame warm-ups.
“They also made a spirit tunnel for the varsity to run through,” Moore said. “All the kids and coaches were also admitted free to the game.”
Moore said a similar experience is coming up for volleyball players on Thursday, Oct. 17.
“We’ve got our volleyball clinic going on,” he said. “It has about 78 girls in it total. They’ll get to go in and watch Enterprise play Auburn and have some similar experiences.”
As far as the varsity’s football game, Enterprise fell 42-13 to the visiting Red Devils. They will have an open week this Friday, and will not return home until Oct. 25.
