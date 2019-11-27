Wildcats look to develop identity in Thanksgiving tourney

Enterprise High’s varsity boys basketball team headed to Alabaster this week looking for more than wins.
“I want to see us start to develop an identity,” head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “I’m not sure anybody who sees us on film would think we do anything particularly well.”
The Wildcats are 2-1 as they participate this week in the Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational. Enterprise lost its season opener to Carver of Montgomery, defeated Headland and beat Charles Henderson last Friday night.
The coach said the Wildcats have to start things on the defensive end of the court.
“I really want to see us play better defense. That’s been a big point of emphasis over the last week,” Harrelson said. “I want to see us defend, I want to see us move our feet and I want to see us disrupt passing lanes. We want to force opponents to shoot a bunch of contested jumpers to beat us.”
Harrelson said similar improvement is needed on the offensive end, too.
“We only scored 40 points in our last game — and you have to give Charles Henderson some credit — but we need to run the offense, set some screens, put bodies on guys and come tight off those screens,” the coach said. “We’ve watched film of ourselves and see we haven’t been doing that consistently.”
Enterprise was scheduled to play Northridge of Tuscaloosa on Monday afternoon. Dominic York had 21 points, Quentin Hayes had 18 and Damarion Holt had 13 for the Wildcats in that game as Enterprise picked up a 70-67 win. On Tuesday, they played Calera.
The tournament concludes Wednesday with a game against the other side of the bracket — either Huntsville High, Baker, Bibb County or host Thompson.
“It’s a pretty solid field,” Harrelson said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
