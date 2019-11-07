Organizers began a fundraising effort yesterday in order to bring the giant baby Trump balloon to Tuscaloosa this weekend and they have exceeded their goal.
The cost to get the baby Trump balloon to Tuscaloosa is $4,000. The GoFundMe account created by Trace Fayard and Nic Gulas has reached $6,360 as of early Thursday afternoon.
The organizers say any money received over the amount needed will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative.
According to reports, the balloon will be positioned four blocks from Bryant-Denny Stadium, which is the site of the University of Alabama vs. LSU Tiger football game on Saturday.
President Trump has confirmed that he will be attending the game.
The baby Trump balloon has become a popular symbol for critics of the president. Most recently, one of the inflatable diapered figures was in Kentucky ahead of a presidential visit. The balloon made its first flight in 2018 during Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.
In the U.S., the balloons are operated by the People’s Motorcade who offer them for rent.
