Anyone who has driven in and around Dothan since Thanksgiving would have surely noticed an increase in traffic, particularly along the corridor from U.S. 231 and the Ross Clark Circle on the south side, around the Circle to the northwest intersection at U.S. 231 north and farther northwest beyond the Pavilion shopping center and Northside Walmart.
The bad news is that it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
The roadways are filled with last-minute shoppers trying to get in and out of stores and shopping centers, and early travelers trying to make their way through the city and on to their holiday destinations.
This is the sort of influx that makes law enforcement personnel on traffic patrol concerned, and during each holiday season, agencies routinely put more traffic officers and state troopers on the road. Despite some misconceptions that their goal is to issue traffic citations left and right, the increased law enforcement serves a separate dual purpose. Their presence, one hopes, will prompt motorists to drive more carefully, and when the inevitable crashes occur, the increased number of officers on the job is necessary to work the accidents and fill out reports.
That’s assuming those incidents result in little more than creased metal and ruined days. Too often, the aftermath is far worse.
Eleven people died on Alabama roadways between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1, up from seven deaths during the same period last year.
This year, as it traditionally does, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has beefed up its patrols and issued the obligatory warnings: Wear your safety belts. Don’t speed. Don’t become distracted by electronic devices or other things that take your concentration off the road.
These are more than suggestions; they’re words of caution from the folks who have seen all too often how roadway mishaps can result in tragedies that end lives or cause serious injuries.
Take heed. It can happen to you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.