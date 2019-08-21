Holmes County student arrested after pellet gun found in backpack

A Holmes County student was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement found a pellet gun in the student’s backpack.
Jose Cornejo, 16, was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child under the age of 12 and threats against a school official.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, a Holmes County School resource officer in Bonifay responded to a report regarding a student allegedly having a firearm in his backpack.
“During the investigation it was determined Cornejo was in possession of pellet gun that resembled a .45 caliber handgun,” Tate said. “Several videos on Cornejo’s phone were also allegedly located, including videos which made threats against a school official involving a gun.”
Tate said another video was found on the phone involving Cornejo allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.
