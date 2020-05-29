School: Dale County High School
Future plans: Drew is currently attending Wallace Community College, he will be working towards his AAS degree in the Emergency Care-Paramedic field. He has applied for a firefighter position with the Dothan Fire Department.
Extracurriculars: Football-5 years Baseball 5 years Basketball 2 years Golf 2 years
Favorite quote: Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you are willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it. Lou Holtz
Parents' names: Chris & Brandy Hartzog
