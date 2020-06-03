Ard, Jasmine

School: Dothan high school

Future plans: To become a child life specialist

Accomplishments: Sony scholarship Wallace academic scholar ship Smile-A-Mike scholarship Girl Scout gold award

Extracurriculars: Girl Scouts SADD CLUB DRAMA CLUB

Favorite quote: Hope is never cancelled

Favorite memory: Is when I went to New York and got to see Hamilton for my make a wish trip

Advice to future generations: To go with the flow and that anything can happen in an instant

Parents' names: Katie and Chris Ard

