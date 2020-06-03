Ard, Jasmine

School: Dothan high school
Future plans: To become a child life specialist
Accomplishments: Sony scholarship Wallace academic scholar ship Smile-A-Mike scholarship Girl Scout gold award
Extracurriculars: Girl Scouts SADD CLUB DRAMA CLUB
Favorite quote: Hope is never cancelled
Favorite memory: Is when I went to New York and got to see Hamilton for my make a wish trip
Advice to future generations: To go with the flow and that anything can happen in an instant
Parents' names: Katie and Chris Ard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.