Armstrong, Mallory

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Studying Business and Marketing at Auburn University
Accomplishments: Finished with all Honors while studying Dual Enrollment at Wallace
Extracurriculars: SGA, Key Club
Favorite memory: My favorite Memory is being in the student section
Advice to future generations: Never ever take your high school experience for granted. it goes by too soon and you’ll wish you had more time.
Parents' names: Alexis Armstrong Joe Paul Armstrong
