Armstrong, Mallory

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Studying Business and Marketing at Auburn University

Accomplishments: Finished with all Honors while studying Dual Enrollment at Wallace

Extracurriculars: SGA, Key Club

Favorite memory: My favorite Memory is being in the student section

Advice to future generations: Never ever take your high school experience for granted. it goes by too soon and you’ll wish you had more time.

Parents' names: Alexis Armstrong Joe Paul Armstrong

