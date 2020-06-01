School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Colby will be attending Auburn University but will always be a Bama Fan.

Accomplishments: Colbys been attending college on line preparing to move to Auburn in the fall.

Extracurriculars: Colby is in the National Honor Society. He played Tennis and a baseball in High School.

Favorite quote: Money is at its essence the measure of a man’s choices.

Favorite memory: Colby favorite memory is attending the former Dothan High School prior to the schools merging and spending time with his beautiful girlfriend Avery.

Advice to future generations: Work Hard! Judge not and yet not be judged.

Parents' names: Christina Powell

