School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Colby will be attending Auburn University but will always be a Bama Fan.
Accomplishments: Colbys been attending college on line preparing to move to Auburn in the fall.
Extracurriculars: Colby is in the National Honor Society. He played Tennis and a baseball in High School.
Favorite quote: Money is at its essence the measure of a man’s choices.
Favorite memory: Colby favorite memory is attending the former Dothan High School prior to the schools merging and spending time with his beautiful girlfriend Avery.
Advice to future generations: Work Hard! Judge not and yet not be judged.
Parents' names: Christina Powell
