School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Headed for Alabama in August. ROLL TIDE! Studying to be a marine biologist.

Accomplishments: National Honors Society, US scholarship for academic excellence, Alabama advantage scholarship

Extracurriculars: P.A.W.S. NHS, Soccer

Favorite quote: Just keep swimming, Just keep swimming

Favorite memory: Spending time with friends and meeting Mrs. Toole

Advice to future generations: Enjoy being a kid. You'll be grown soon enough

Parents' names: Keith and Shannon Bailey

