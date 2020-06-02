School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Headed for Alabama in August. ROLL TIDE! Studying to be a marine biologist.
Accomplishments: National Honors Society, US scholarship for academic excellence, Alabama advantage scholarship
Extracurriculars: P.A.W.S. NHS, Soccer
Favorite quote: Just keep swimming, Just keep swimming
Favorite memory: Spending time with friends and meeting Mrs. Toole
Advice to future generations: Enjoy being a kid. You'll be grown soon enough
Parents' names: Keith and Shannon Bailey
