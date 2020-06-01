Benefield, Allison

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Plans to attend Auburn University in the fall with a full-tuition scholarship and a degree pursuing Microbiology.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Honors Court
Extracurriculars: Key Club, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Golf, Soccer
Favorite quote: The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.- Audrey Hepburn
Parents' names: Brandon and JoAnna Benefield
