Brascomb, Jaheim

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Get a better job then work on a house an keep moving forward from there
Favorite quote: "Everybody's at war with different things...I'm at war with my own heart sometimes." - 2pac
Advice to future generations: Have all the fun you can..... you'll miss it when your gone also go to class as much as possible
Parents' names: Tabitha McCrae
