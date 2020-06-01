Brascomb, Jaheim

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Get a better job then work on a house an keep moving forward from there

Favorite quote: "Everybody's at war with different things...I'm at war with my own heart sometimes." - 2pac

Advice to future generations: Have all the fun you can..... you'll miss it when your gone also go to class as much as possible

Parents' names: Tabitha McCrae

