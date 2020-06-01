Bryant, Ariana

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Work in Child Development.Working at Southeast Health.
Favorite memory: Dancing & having fun during PE
Advice to future generations: Keep GOD 1st & You will go Very far & achieve Anything.
Parents' names: Natasha Pouncey & Willie Bryant
