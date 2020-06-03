School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Attending Troy University in the fall to get a degree in elementary education

Accomplishments: Academic Scholarship to Huntington College #1 Doubles tennis team presented by Dothan High school Varsity Tennis captain

Extracurriculars: Varsity Tennis Key club Junior Civitan club National honors society Leadership club

Favorite quote: A friend loves at all times- Proverbs 17:17

Favorite memory: Going to head start with Key club and reading to the kids then always enjoying our home cooked food after!

Advice to future generations: Have fun!

Parents' names: John and Julie Byrd

