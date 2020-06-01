Childress, Tahjany

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: My future plans include attending Wallace Community College fall semester 2020 to major in general studies..Later transferring to Troy university to major in nursing.

Accomplishments: -

Extracurriculars: National Honors Society

Favorite quote: Life is what you make of it!!

Favorite memory: -

Advice to future generations: Stay focused and keep God first.

Parents' names: Keddrick and Tasharah Cummings

Tags

Load comments