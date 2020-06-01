Childress, Tahjany

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: My future plans include attending Wallace Community College fall semester 2020 to major in general studies..Later transferring to Troy university to major in nursing.
Accomplishments: -
Extracurriculars: National Honors Society
Favorite quote: Life is what you make of it!!
Favorite memory: -
Advice to future generations: Stay focused and keep God first.
Parents' names: Keddrick and Tasharah Cummings
