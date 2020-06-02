Coates, Gabrielle

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Attending Troy University
Accomplishments: Honor Court, Troy University’s Chancellor Scholarship, Choral/Vocal Scholarship, 2nd Runner Up in Houston County’s DYW Scholarship Program
Extracurriculars: Varsity tennis, Show Choir, National Honor Society, Junior Civitan, student leader in church youth group
Favorite quote: “Don’t shine so others can see you. Shine, so that through you, others can see Him.” - C.S. Lewis
Favorite memory: All of the fun memories with my show choir family and teammates!
Advice to future generations: In the words of C.S. Lewis, in every situation, look for Christ, and you will find Him. And with Him, everything else.
Parents' names: Mr. Stacey and Mrs. Gena Coates
