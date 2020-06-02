Cooper, Karen

School: Dothan High

Future plans: Attend Faulkner University, Montgomery- AirForce Guard

Accomplishments: Airguard scholarship, Debutante Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Fishing Club,SGA, Talent Search

Favorite quote: If God did it before he can do it again.

Favorite memory: When a classmate refused to go get a tardy sleep.

Advice to future generations: Study hard because tomorrow isn’t promised.

Parents' names: George and Karen Cooper

Tags

Load comments