Cooper, Karen

School: Dothan High
Future plans: Attend Faulkner University, Montgomery- AirForce Guard
Accomplishments: Airguard scholarship, Debutante Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Fishing Club,SGA, Talent Search
Favorite quote: If God did it before he can do it again.
Favorite memory: When a classmate refused to go get a tardy sleep.
Advice to future generations: Study hard because tomorrow isn’t promised.
Parents' names: George and Karen Cooper
