Culver, Jordon

School: Dothan high school
Future plans: Going to college to play football for miles college
Favorite quote: Money on my mind I can’t switch the mood
Favorite memory: Playing football and meeting new friends
Advice to future generations: You can do your best if you put your mind to it do your best at everything you do
Parents' names: Shirley butler
