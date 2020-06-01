Dean, Jade

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: I’m going to wallace to pursue a career in the medical field.
Extracurriculars: I was on the presidential council for Junior Civitan. I was also in National Honor Society for 3 years. I was also a part of the DTC Health Science HOSA program for 4 years.
Favorite quote: Perhaps the butterfly is proof that you can go through a great deal of darkness and still become something beautiful.
Favorite memory: The pep rallies and many talks with teachers in class.
Advice to future generations: My advise to future generations is don’t take it for granted. I was so ready to be done, and I never wanted to listen to anyone about enjoying high school. I thought I still had time left but this life is never as you plan it will throw curve balls that you never expect. Enjoy your years in high school because you will never know when it will all be over and you’ll want it all back.
Parents' names: Jackie and James Dean
