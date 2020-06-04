School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Cdl or qualified welder
Accomplishments: N/A
Extracurriculars: N/A
Advice to future generations: Always keep yourself distance from stupidity.Keep an close friend in your circle never know when you could use there help.
Parents' names: Tamekia Cooke Albert Cawthon
