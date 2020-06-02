Ferguson, Sydney

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Go to UAB and get a nursing degree
Accomplishments: Received a Breakthrough Scholarship from UAB
Extracurriculars: SADD, choir, drama club
Favorite quote: It be like that sometimes
Favorite memory: In 10th grade, the old DHS choir department held a dessert theater at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan, and it was the closest I ever felt to my choir family. It also made me realize that hard work actually does pay off.
Advice to future generations: Be kind, work at your own pace, don't change for anyone, and take some time for yourself.
Parents' names: Marian and Ricky Ferguson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.