Ferguson, Sydney

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Go to UAB and get a nursing degree

Accomplishments: Received a Breakthrough Scholarship from UAB

Extracurriculars: SADD, choir, drama club

Favorite quote: It be like that sometimes

Favorite memory: In 10th grade, the old DHS choir department held a dessert theater at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan, and it was the closest I ever felt to my choir family. It also made me realize that hard work actually does pay off.

Advice to future generations: Be kind, work at your own pace, don't change for anyone, and take some time for yourself.

Parents' names: Marian and Ricky Ferguson

