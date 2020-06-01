School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Studying marketing at Lagrange College.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Key Club Varsity Soccer National Honor Society Tv Production
Favorite quote: “ If I’m late I might as well get food. No reason being late AND hungry.”
Advice to future generations: Don’t rush high school get the full experience. Take the scary classes, go to all the dances, be on a team or in a club, ask your crush out because after these four years you can’t redo anything.
Parents' names: Shona and Kindrell Fletcher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.