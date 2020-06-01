School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Studying marketing at Lagrange College.

Accomplishments: National Honor Society

Extracurriculars: Key Club Varsity Soccer National Honor Society Tv Production

Favorite quote: “ If I’m late I might as well get food. No reason being late AND hungry.”

Advice to future generations: Don’t rush high school get the full experience. Take the scary classes, go to all the dances, be on a team or in a club, ask your crush out because after these four years you can’t redo anything.

Parents' names: Shona and Kindrell Fletcher

