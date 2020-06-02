Gilbert, Jordan

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Attend The University of Alabama in the fall to attain a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Accomplishments: Alabama Advantage Scholarship and The Phyllis O. Fleming Achievement Award

Extracurriculars: Student Government Association

Favorite quote: “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.” -Sun Tzu

Advice to future generations: Decide which path you want to choose because at the end of the day, your greatness is what matters.

Parents' names: Shanika Gilbert and Joseph Gilbert

Tags

Load comments