Gilbert, Jordan

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Attend The University of Alabama in the fall to attain a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Accomplishments: Alabama Advantage Scholarship and The Phyllis O. Fleming Achievement Award
Extracurriculars: Student Government Association
Favorite quote: “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.” -Sun Tzu
Advice to future generations: Decide which path you want to choose because at the end of the day, your greatness is what matters.
Parents' names: Shanika Gilbert and Joseph Gilbert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.