Givens, Brianna

School: Northview / Dothan High School
Future plans: I am going to be an equine veterinarian.
Extracurriculars: I love to ride horses.
Favorite quote: Never let someone else's opinion of you decide who you are or can be.
Favorite memory: Getting my own horse.
Advice to future generations: It's all worth it in the end just expect a wild ride.
Parents' names: Danny and Paula Givens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.