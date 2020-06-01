School: Dothan High School
Future plans: I plan on attending AUM in the fall.
Extracurriculars: Marching Band.
Favorite quote: When is lunch.
Favorite memory: Senior night for football and marching band.
Advice to future generations: Find yourself a group of like 2 to 3 friends and keep them close, that will make high school a lot easier.
Parents' names: Tiara Graham and Ronald Fairbanks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.