School: Dothan High School

Future plans: I plan on attending AUM in the fall.

Extracurriculars: Marching Band.

Favorite quote: When is lunch.

Favorite memory: Senior night for football and marching band.

Advice to future generations: Find yourself a group of like 2 to 3 friends and keep them close, that will make high school a lot easier.

Parents' names: Tiara Graham and Ronald Fairbanks

Tags

Load comments