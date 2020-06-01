Grimsley, Brantley

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Attend Aviation School In Ozark, After I graduate, start making bank!
Accomplishments: The Phyllis O’Harriet Fleming Achievement Award
Extracurriculars: Football
Favorite quote: "The Marathon Continues" - Nipsey Hussle
Favorite memory: Winning Area Champs & finally going to the postseason!
Advice to future generations: We’ve all got to run our own race for ourselves. Mama & daddy can’t run the race for you. Siblings and friends can’t run the race for you. The race isn’t a sprint though, it won’t be quick. The race is a long marathon of a lifetime journey.Run your race. Stay in the race.
Parents' names: Eddie & Jan Grimsley
