Grubbs, Kamille

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Furthering education at Troy University
Accomplishments: - Graduating with all honors & a 3.96 GPA - Being accepted into 3 colleges
Extracurriculars: Works at homegoods
Favorite quote: “A diamond in a chunk of coal, that did well under pressure.”
Favorite memory: Our first pep rally, coming together as one school.
Advice to future generations: Go to all school functions, football games, bomb fires, etc, because it could all be over in a snap of a finger.
Parents' names: Clarissa Horn
