Grubbs, Kamille

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Furthering education at Troy University

Accomplishments: - Graduating with all honors & a 3.96 GPA - Being accepted into 3 colleges

Extracurriculars: Works at homegoods

Favorite quote: “A diamond in a chunk of coal, that did well under pressure.”

Favorite memory: Our first pep rally, coming together as one school.

Advice to future generations: Go to all school functions, football games, bomb fires, etc, because it could all be over in a snap of a finger.

Parents' names: Clarissa Horn

Tags

Load comments