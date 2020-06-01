School: Tuskegee University
Future plans: To become a Civil engineer
Favorite memory: The fun times I have in mr Smith and mrs Norris class
Advice to future generations: Let go of someone who’s not on the same track as you
Parents' names: Dechauna tensley and D’Angelo Hearns Sr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.