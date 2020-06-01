School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Attend Wallace College and obtain a Welding Certificate
Accomplishments: Received the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority scholarship
Extracurriculars: Plays guitar/piano for Memphis Baptist Church youth praise band Lifeguard for Dothan Leisure Services Served with WIRED ministries 6 years
Parents' names: Robert and Michele Holliman
