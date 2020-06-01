Hutchins, Ronyia

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Medical Assistant at Wallace community College

Favorite quote: “ I Can Do all things thru Christ that Strengthens Me “

Favorite memory: Me and my Friends In the classroom helping each other with work and smiling and talking about the good times in school

Advice to future generations: My advice for future Generations is you can achieve anything you put your mind to don’t let no one say you can’t do it prove them wrong.

Parents' names: ShonJean Reaves Brady and The late Ronald Hutchins

