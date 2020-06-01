School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Attending Aveda Institute of Birmingham to became an esthetician and makeup artist.
Extracurriculars: Cheerleader, member of the National Honors Society, Key Clubs and Paws Club.
Favorite quote: Everything has beauty but not everyone sees it.
Favorite memory: Cheering Friday nights, basketball games and pep rallies.
Advice to future generations: Always try your hardest and believe in yourself. Never let others tell you that you can't accomplish your dream.
Parents' names: Nathan Kennedy and Joni Wyatt
