Linton-Green, Sydney

School: Dothan High School, University of Alabama

Future plans: Attend the University of Alabama and major in Biology in the Pre-dental track. Afterwards I plan on attending dental school to become an oral surgeon.

Accomplishments: Sony Scholarship winner, Hayes Family endowment scholarship winner, UA Recognition Scholarship Winner, National Honor Society member

Extracurriculars: Zonta Club, SGA, National Honor Society

Favorite quote: The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams -Elenor Roosevelt

Favorite memory: My favorite High school memory is the Dothan High Wolves first football game. The stands were packed and the energy from the crowd was electric. That was an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade that memory for the world.

Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to savor every little moment and to always find the best in every situation.

Parents' names: Wendy Linton

Tags

Load comments