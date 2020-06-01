Linton-Green, Sydney

School: Dothan High School, University of Alabama
Future plans: Attend the University of Alabama and major in Biology in the Pre-dental track. Afterwards I plan on attending dental school to become an oral surgeon.
Accomplishments: Sony Scholarship winner, Hayes Family endowment scholarship winner, UA Recognition Scholarship Winner, National Honor Society member
Extracurriculars: Zonta Club, SGA, National Honor Society
Favorite quote: The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams -Elenor Roosevelt
Favorite memory: My favorite High school memory is the Dothan High Wolves first football game. The stands were packed and the energy from the crowd was electric. That was an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade that memory for the world.
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to savor every little moment and to always find the best in every situation.
Parents' names: Wendy Linton
