School: Rosewood Academy
Future plans: Plans to attend college for bachelor's in science degree and then masters in science degree.
Accomplishments: Honors Graduate
Favorite quote: Never let your emotions overweigh your intelligence.
Advice to future generations: No its gonna be hard no matter the course of your journey but its worth it.
Parents' names: Kenneth and Danielle Mayo, Jim and Barbara MacLean
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.