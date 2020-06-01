School: Dothan High School

Future plans: I plan to attend Troy University’s main campus in Troy, AL. I have chosen Business as my major because I plan to be an entrepreneur and own my own business in the future. Currently I am working throughout the summer to save money to put toward college expenses.

Accomplishments: 2019 Senior Miss DEA (Dance Educators of America) Atlanta Regionals; 2018 Showstopper All Star & Crystal Award winner(overall winner); 2017 Teen Miss DEA Atlanta; 2016 Teen Miss DEA.

Extracurriculars: I was one of the Co-Captains of Dothan High’s very first Howlers Dance team. I have been a competitive dancer since the age of 8 dancing with Patti Rutland Jazz snd Oz Dance Center. I have also cheered throughout middle school and highschool.

Favorite quote: “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” ~ MLK

Favorite memory: My favorite memories include dancing with the Howlers Dance team. We had a blast!

Advice to future generations: Don’t let anyone tell you that you are not good enough to do anything. Even though others may doubt you and your capabilities, prove them wrong.

Parents' names: Samantha McDonald

