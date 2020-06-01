School: Marion Military Institute
Future plans: obtain BSN and work In a children’s hospital
Extracurriculars: college ROTC
Favorite quote: expect the best but be prepared for the worst
Advice to future generations: Work hard now so you can relax the rest of your life
Parents' names: Felicia & Tracey Milton
