Moore, Ethan

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Troy University
Accomplishments: Honor court Chancellor’s scholarship
Favorite quote: The sun comes up every single day... cause God wants it to, that’s why- Beetlejuice
Favorite memory: Beating Enterprise in 2017
Advice to future generations: Cherish Highschool, you won’t see most of these people after graduation
Parents' names: Eric and Marilee Moore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.