Moore, Ethan

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Troy University

Accomplishments: Honor court Chancellor’s scholarship

Favorite quote: The sun comes up every single day... cause God wants it to, that’s why- Beetlejuice

Favorite memory: Beating Enterprise in 2017

Advice to future generations: Cherish Highschool, you won’t see most of these people after graduation

Parents' names: Eric and Marilee Moore

