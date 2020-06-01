Parrish, Fisher

School: Dothan high school
Future plans: Fisher plans to attend Troy University and hopes to pursue a career in agriculture
Accomplishments: Received the Chancellor’s Award scholarship from Troy university
Extracurriculars: Baseball and football-4years
Favorite quote: “Thank God for the way that I’m living.” -NBA YoungBoy
Favorite memory: When Northview beat Dhigh 31-3
Advice to future generations: Be careful. Sometimes salt can look like sugar
Parents' names: Jennifer Parrish and Hunter Parrish
