Parrish, Fisher

School: Dothan high school

Future plans: Fisher plans to attend Troy University and hopes to pursue a career in agriculture

Accomplishments: Received the Chancellor’s Award scholarship from Troy university

Extracurriculars: Baseball and football-4years

Favorite quote: “Thank God for the way that I’m living.” -NBA YoungBoy

Favorite memory: When Northview beat Dhigh 31-3

Advice to future generations: Be careful. Sometimes salt can look like sugar

Parents' names: Jennifer Parrish and Hunter Parrish

Tags

Load comments