School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Go to Wallace Community College for 2 years to get my Cosmetologist license. Afterwards rent/buy a building to get my career/business started. Then be A BILLIONAIRE !
Accomplishments: To be woken up everyday and to make it through day & night is my biggest accomplishment.
Extracurriculars: Pageants, Do Hair, Make Money !!
Favorite quote: “I Can Do All Thing Through Christ Who Strengthens Me” - Philippians 4:13
Favorite memory: When My Teach Took A Bite Out Her Sandwich & Said She Was Gone Save The Rest For Snack & At Snack She Took Another Bite For Dinner. The Next Day She Brought The Same Sandwich Back To School. LOL !!
Advice to future generations: Always Put GOD First. There is no battle GOD can’t handle. So if he put you through a tough situation it’s because you’re built for it. Don’t let negativity get in the way of your future. Never be scared to ask for help. Don’t wait for opportunities. MAKE OPPORTUNITIES.
Parents' names: Shena Cook
