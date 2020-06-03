School: Dothan High
Future plans: Attend University of Alabama
Accomplishments: Leadership scholarship from University of Alabama.
Extracurriculars: Competition Cheerleader 13 years, Senior Elite Team Leader Ace Cheer of Dothan, most recently invited to compete on a worlds cheer squad in Birmingham— that’s part of the ace tribe. School Cheer 6 years, soccer 3 years, basketball 1 year, track 1year. National Honor Society
Favorite quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is from my freshman year— I remember being excited to go to school and how much fun it was then.
Advice to future generations: Get involved, invest yourself and be the best version of yourself possible! Be kind to all— it’s nice to be important but more important to be nice!
Parents' names: Ret Lt Col Rodel and Rhonda Pasibe
