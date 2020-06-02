School: Tennessee State University
Future plans: Attend Tennessee State University on an Academic Scholarship to study Kinesiology
Advice to future generations: To always keep God first, remain humble and always pursue your dreams
Parents' names: Myetta Swain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.