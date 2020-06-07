School: Dothan High School
Future plans: My future plans is to go take the line worker program at Wallace Community College. In the meantime I will be working full/part jobs.
Favorite quote: If a door closes...I won’t worry because I can open more.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is being able to walk across the stage to receive my diploma. And also, see my fellow classmates receive their diplomas as well.
Advice to future generations: My words of wisdom to the upcoming generations would be to never give up on your self, dreams, and passions. Never be afraid to be isolated from having a lot of friends because there’s certain things we all ask god for and those things are not meant for everybody to enjoy them with you. Also, always be yourself do not change yourself for anyone but for you and don’t try to fit in. It’s ok to be different whether you think people is not watching but they are watching so keep your head up. And prepare for this journey ahead.
Parents' names: Leona S. Powell and Samuel W. Newsome Jr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.