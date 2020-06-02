School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Zach will attend AUM in the fall to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Business/Finance.
Accomplishments: Zach maintained a 3.7 gpa throughout all 4 years of high school and was inducted into the National Honors Society in 2018.
Extracurriculars: Zach played basketball and was a member of his church youth mentor group.
Favorite quote: I will get it done.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is getting my license in 10th grade and getting a new car.
Advice to future generations: Be the best at whatever you do.
Parents' names: Amy Reed and Eddie McCarter
