School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Zach will attend AUM in the fall to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Business/Finance.

Accomplishments: Zach maintained a 3.7 gpa throughout all 4 years of high school and was inducted into the National Honors Society in 2018.

Extracurriculars: Zach played basketball and was a member of his church youth mentor group.

Favorite quote: I will get it done.

Favorite memory: My favorite memory is getting my license in 10th grade and getting a new car.

Advice to future generations: Be the best at whatever you do.

Parents' names: Amy Reed and Eddie McCarter

