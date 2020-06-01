School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Work in the automotive industry and living the best life I can live.
Favorite quote: My favorite quote is "let your dreams be bigger than your fears, and your actions louder than your words"
Favorite memory: Freshman year
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is dont wish it away, because it actually does go by faster than you think it will, and after its all over you will wish it would come back.
Parents' names: Becky Cazenave
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.