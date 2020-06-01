Rich, Jazavia

School: Dothan HighSchool
Future plans: Attend Auburn University At Montgomery To Become A (LPN)
Favorite quote: I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. -Maya Angelou-
Parents' names: Patricia Rich
