Salters, Victoria

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Majoring in broadcast journalism and becoming a news anchor
Accomplishments: Dean Scholarship Honors and AP student
Extracurriculars: Member of National Honor Society Member of SGA
Favorite quote: “Aspire to inspire before you expire”
Favorite memory: Band Camp
Advice to future generations: If you have time to do it wrong you have time to do it again. It’s never too late
Parents' names: Latecia Salters-Allen & Mccoy Allen
