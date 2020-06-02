Salters, Victoria

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Majoring in broadcast journalism and becoming a news anchor

Accomplishments: Dean Scholarship Honors and AP student

Extracurriculars: Member of National Honor Society Member of SGA

Favorite quote: “Aspire to inspire before you expire”

Favorite memory: Band Camp

Advice to future generations: If you have time to do it wrong you have time to do it again. It’s never too late

Parents' names: Latecia Salters-Allen & Mccoy Allen

