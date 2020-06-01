Seymour, Jessica

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Will be attending the University of Montevallo in the Fall, receiving the Presidential Honors Scholarship.
Accomplishments: Presidential Honors Scholarship and Foundation Board Scholarship from University of Montevallo
Extracurriculars: President is Junior Civitan Editor-in-Chief of the Howler, Dothan High’s student run newspaper Supervisor at local grocery store, Piggly Wiggly
Favorite quote: “...the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” -Gandhi
Favorite memory: My Sophomore year I was Secretary if Junior Civitan. As a club, we put on a school wide dodgeball game in order to raise money for relay for life. It was the largest fundraiser that we were able to put on and raised close to $4,000 for cancer research. It was so amazing to see our entire student body and staff come together to help raise awareness for a good cause. I really enjoyed planning and running it; It was truly something I will never forget.
Advice to future generations: Join Clubs! My work through Junior Civitan and the school newspaper really helped me feel involved in the school. It was a great way to know so many different people at the school and also a good way for people to recognize your name/face. It truly makes your life so much better at school an I feel my high school experience wouldn’t have felt complete without it.
Parents' names: Jerry and Stacy Seymour
