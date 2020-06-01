School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Attend Auburn University for a double major in Theater and Political Science.
Accomplishments: Spirit of Auburn Scholarship Wiregrass Electric Round Up Scholarship National Honor Society Scholarship Citizen Promise Grant AP Scholar 2 Gold Presidential Volunteer Awards
Extracurriculars: Spark Theater Company Works at Smoothie King DHS Show Choir DHS National Honor Society DHS SADD DHS Drama Club All In Youth Council
Favorite quote: “The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing.” Andre De Shields
Favorite memory: I really loved cheering with the student section at every football game. It was a lot of fun to share the school spirit.
Advice to future generations: Perseverance and determination will always take you farther than luck.
Parents' names: Denise and Dan Simmons
