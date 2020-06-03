Sims, Zachary

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: To pursue a degree in criminal justice with an emphasis on law enforcement.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society member
Extracurriculars: Varsity football, Indoor Track, PAWS Club, and FCA.
Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends.
Parents' names: Mark and Kim Sims
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.