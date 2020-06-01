Starling, Jazmyne

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Entering AUM in the fall as a pre-nursing student.

Extracurriculars: I was accepted into a internship my senior at Dothan technology centers Health Science Program.

Favorite quote: Don’t let the bad things take the shot and score.

Favorite memory: Every memory was my favorite. It’s a part of growing up and it’s an accomplishment to make it this far.

Advice to future generations: Chase the dream you’ve always dreamt it’ll only come once.

Parents' names: Misha Rhodes

