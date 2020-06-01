Starling, Jazmyne

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Entering AUM in the fall as a pre-nursing student.
Extracurriculars: I was accepted into a internship my senior at Dothan technology centers Health Science Program.
Favorite quote: Don’t let the bad things take the shot and score.
Favorite memory: Every memory was my favorite. It’s a part of growing up and it’s an accomplishment to make it this far.
Advice to future generations: Chase the dream you’ve always dreamt it’ll only come once.
Parents' names: Misha Rhodes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.